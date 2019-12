Representatives from Mexico, the United States and Canada will sign changes to the trilateral trade agreement (USMCA) on Tuesday in Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Representatives from Mexico , the United States and Canada will sign changes to the trilateral trade agreement (USMCA) on Tuesday in Mexico , Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

"[On Tuesday] representatives from Canada and the US are coming [to the National Palace] to sign [changes to] the USMCA free trade agreement," Obrador told reporters.