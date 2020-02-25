US, Canada, Norway to Conduct Observation Flight Over Russia - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States, Canada, and Norway will conduct an observation flight over Russia per the Treaty on Open Skies, Sergei Ryzhkov, the chief of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, said.

"A joint mission of the US, Canada, and Norway will conduct an observation flight over the Russian territory on a Swedish Saab 340 observation aircraft within the framework of the implementation of the international Treaty on Open Skies," Ryzhkov said.

He added that the flight will be conducted on February 25-29 from the Kubinka airbase.