UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Canada Reach Agreement To Extend Border Restrictions For 30 Days - Sources

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:34 PM

US, Canada Reach Agreement to Extend Border Restrictions for 30 Days - Sources

Canada and the United States have reached an agreement to extend the restrictive measures at their shared border as both countries seek to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, multiple sources told CTV News on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Canada and the United States have reached an agreement to extend the restrictive measures at their shared border as both countries seek to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, multiple sources told CTV news on Friday.

"Canada and the United States have agreed to extend the current closure of the border to all non-essential travel for at least another month as the fight against COVID-19 continues in both countries," the outlet reported, citing sources.

Related Topics

Canada United States Border All Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Ready to Expedite Sensitive Medical Equipment E ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Companies Produce Over 8Mln Medical Masks ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 674 mln given to 56,238 women

2 minutes ago

Transparency in use of Corona Emergency Relief Fun ..

2 minutes ago

Experts urge to safeguard $351 mln country's touri ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Questions WHO Failure to Use Taiwan Data Sho ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.