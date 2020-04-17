US, Canada Reach Agreement to Extend Border Restrictions for 30 Days - Sources

Canada and the United States have reached an agreement to extend the restrictive measures at their shared border as both countries seek to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, multiple sources told CTV News on Friday

"Canada and the United States have agreed to extend the current closure of the border to all non-essential travel for at least another month as the fight against COVID-19 continues in both countries," the outlet reported, citing sources.