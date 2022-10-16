UrduPoint.com

US, Canada Supply Haitian Police With Armored Vehicles - Joint Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2022 | 05:30 AM

US, Canada Supply Haitian Police With Armored Vehicles - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) The United States and Canada have delivered armored vehicles and other security equipment to Haiti, to help local authorities in the fight against gang violence amid a grave humanitarian crisis, a joint statement from the US and Canadian governments, released by the US State Department, says.

"Today, U.S. and Canadian military aircraft arrived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti to transfer vital Haitian government-purchased security equipment, including tactical and armored vehicles, and supplies to the Director General of the Haitian National Police (HNP). The delivery of the equipment was part of a joint operation involving U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft," the joint Saturday statement says.

According to the release, the US and Canada are working on strengthening Haiti's capacity to train additional police officers and improve law enforcement operations.

The delivered equipment "will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who are fomenting violence and disrupting the flow of critically-needed humanitarian assistance, hindering efforts to halt the spread of cholera," the US and Canadian governments said.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Biden administration was imposing visa restrictions on Haitian gang members while boosting its security assistance to HNP in an effort to restore law and order to the crisis-plagued Caribbean nation. In addition, the US government is seeking to accelerate the delivery of additional humanitarian relief to the people of Haiti, Blinken said.

Earlier this month, the Organization of American States (OAS) condemned the ongoing gang violence in Haiti which is beset by water and fuel shortages coupled with a cholera outbreak.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to consider Haiti's request for the deployment of an international contingent in the country.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Water Law And Order Canada Vehicles Port-au-Prince United States Haiti Visa Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

5 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

5 hours ago
 Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at th ..

Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at the double on Champions Day

5 hours ago
 Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open fin ..

Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open final

5 hours ago
 Aussie Arnold scores on Toulouse return in Brive r ..

Aussie Arnold scores on Toulouse return in Brive rout

5 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.