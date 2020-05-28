US-Canada Team Locates Fuselage of Lost Military Helicopter, Crew Remains - Defense Dept.

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) A joint US-Canadian recovery team has located the remains of Canadian crew members and a piece of the fuselage from a military helicopter lost in the Ionian Sea, the Department of National Defense said in a statement.

"The REMORA III remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) then dove to a depth of 3143 meters and quickly located a large piece of the fuselage. Remains of our fallen CAF personnel were also found in the vicinity of the wreckage," the statement said on Wednesday.

The Department of National Defense said the search will continue for the additional remains of crew members and the rest of the wreckage.

The Canadian military announced last week that it had enlisted US Navy's help in the search of its Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone after it became clear that Canada did not possess the technological capability to recover wreckage from the depth of 3,000 meters where the remains of the helicopter lie.

Canadian investigators are being aided by experts from the US Naval Sea Systems Command and the Office of the Supervisor of Salvage and Diving.

On April 29, the Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone based aboard the frigate Fredericton went missing off the coast of Greece as it was engaged in training exercises with Italian and Turkish ships at the time of the accident.