US, Canada Temporarily Close Border for Non-Essential Travel - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The United States and Canada will bar non-essential travel between the two countries, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic," Trump said via Twitter. "Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!"