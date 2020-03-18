UrduPoint.com
US, Canada Temporarily Close Border For Non-Essential Travel - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:24 PM

US, Canada Temporarily Close Border for Non-Essential Travel - Trump

The United States and Canada will bar non-essential travel between the two countries, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The United States and Canada will bar non-essential travel between the two countries, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic," Trump said via Twitter. "Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!"

