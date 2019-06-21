US, Canada to Develop Strategy on Critical Minerals Cross-Border Collaboration - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The United States and Canada are set to develop a strategy on cross border collaboration on critical minerals, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters after a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

"One of the things president Trump and I discussed during our meeting was the need to improve our collective mineral security. Critical minerals used for defense, manufacturing and high tech industries are essential to our economies and to our security.

We agreed to develop a strategy to encourage more cross border collaboration and investments to ensure future competitiveness of our mineral industries and the safety and security of our supply chains," Trudeau said after his meeting on Thursday.

The Canadian prime minister also said Trump agreed that the United States and Canada should work as allies to resolve the situation regarding two Canadians detained in China.

Trudeau is currently in Washington, where he met with Trump and other senior US officials earlier in the day.