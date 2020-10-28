US, Canada to Discuss Aluminum Trade in December - Presidential Proclamation

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) US and Canadian representatives will discuss aluminum trade between the two countries during consultations in December, President Donald Trump said in a presidential proclamation on Tuesday.

The proclamation officially terminated the 10 percent tariff on raw aluminum from Canada imposed on August 16.

"The United States and Canada expect to hold further consultations in December 2020 to discuss the state of aluminum trade between the two countries in light of trade patterns in the last 4 months of 2020 and expected market conditions in 2021," the proclamation said.

The tariff on aluminum imports was introduced after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer determined that Canadian aluminum producers broke a commitment not to flood the United States with aluminum imports made following first round of tariffs in 2018.

Under the new rules, Canadian aluminum exports to the United States will be capped at approximately 77,000 tons until the end of 2020 - a decline of 50 percent - from the first seven months of the year, the proclamation said.

However, if actual shipments exceeded the expected volume for any month during the four-month period, then the tariff will be reimposed retroactively on earlier shipments made that month, according to the proclamation.