US, Canadian Agriculture Ministers Discuss Uninterrupted Food Supply - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The US and Canadian heads of their respective agriculture departments discussed uninterrupted food supply across US-Canada border, a statement from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said.

"Today, Federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau spoke with the United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to affirm the status of agriculture and food production as critical infrastructure in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to underscore the importance of uninterrupted food and agriculture trade across the Canada-U.

S. border," the statement released on Thursday said.

The agriculture chiefs agreed on the need to maintain integrated supply chains between the neighboring nations, the statement said.

Canada has repeatedly touted the benefits of unimpeded trade with its largest trade partner and others around the globe after a number of countries - Canada among them - suggested that the United States is undercutting them in the procurement of essential medical equipment.