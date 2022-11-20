US, Canadian Defense Ministers Discuss Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has met with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, discussing Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, among other issues, the Pentagon informs.

The talks were held on Saturday, on the margins of the Halifax International Security Forum, according to the US Defense Department.

"The two leaders discussed the release of the Department of Defense's 2022 National Defense Strategy, Canada's forthcoming Indo-Pacific Strategy, cooperation to counter Russian aggression against Ukraine, our close collaboration in support of Haiti, and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) modernization," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a Saturday statement.

According to the Pentagon, Austin and Anand reiterated the importance of advancing NORAD modernization and close coordination on a number of bilateral and global issues.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine, pledging to continue providing assistance to strengthen Ukraine's security and sovereignty over the long term," Ryder said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.