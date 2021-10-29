UrduPoint.com

US, Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Alive - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 03:42 PM

US, Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Alive - Reports

US and Canadian citizens, members of the religious organization Christian Aid Ministries abducted earlier this month, are alive despite remaining in the captivity of their abductors, a police source confirmed to the Nouvelliste newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) US and Canadian citizens, members of the religious organization Christian Aid Ministries abducted earlier this month, are alive despite remaining in the captivity of their abductors, a police source confirmed to the Nouvelliste newspaper.

"Negotiations are underway for the release of foreigners. The anti-kidnapping and counter-kidnapping cell at the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police handles discussions with the kidnappers. We have proof of the lives of all the kidnapped," the source told the paper late on Thursday.

Several FBI agents are assisting efforts to free the kidnapped, but the Haitian police are lead the process, the source added.

However, no specific date for their release has been mentioned.

A group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian national, including women and children, was en route to an orphanage when a gang abducted them not far from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. According to media reports, the kidnappers are presumably members of the local armed group 400 Mawozo, notorious for extorting businesses and demanding ransoms from kidnapped victims.

On October 19, the Wall Street Journal reported that the abductors set a $17 million ransom or $1 million for the release of each victim.

Related Topics

Police Port-au-Prince Lead October Women FBI Christian Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan meets President of Togo

Shakhbout bin Nahyan meets President of Togo

2 minutes ago
 Russia registers new all-time high of 1,163 deaths ..

Russia registers new all-time high of 1,163 deaths in past 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 NBF offers 50 pc discount on published books

NBF offers 50 pc discount on published books

5 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Ajman launches first Al Murabbaa A ..

Crown Prince of Ajman launches first Al Murabbaa Arts Festival

17 minutes ago
 Lebanon Asks Russia for Satellite Images of Beirut ..

Lebanon Asks Russia for Satellite Images of Beirut Port During 2020 Blast - Pres ..

15 minutes ago
 Japan's ANA forecasts $880m annual net loss

Japan's ANA forecasts $880m annual net loss

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.