US Canceled ICBM Test To Avoid 'Misinterpretation' Amid Russia's Ukraine Op - Air Force

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2022 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The United States canceled a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch to avoid misinterpretation or miscommunication amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, US Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"The Department of the Air Force recently cancelled the routinely planned test flight of an LGM-30G Minuteman III missile scheduled for March 2022," Stefanek said in a statement on Wednesday. "The launch had been previously delayed due to an overabundance of caution to avoid misinterpretation or miscommunication during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and was cancelled for the same reason. Our next planned test flight is later this year. The Department is confident in the readiness of the strategic forces of the United States."

