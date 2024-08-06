Open Menu

US Cancels Hasina Wazed’s Visa, UK Declines To Grant Her Political Asylum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:37 PM

US cancels Hasina Wazed’s visa, UK declines to grant her political asylum

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar confirms Sheikh Hasina's presence in India

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2024) The United States of America (USA) on Tuesday canceled the visa of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while the United Kingdom declined to grant her political asylum.

The Indian media reported that Bangladeshi sources were of the view that the U.S revoked the visa of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed.

After this, Sheikh Hasina Wajed wanted to go to the UK following a brief stay in India. However, this was not possible due to the British Foreign Secretary's demand for an investigation into the violent incidents in Bangladesh, as the British government called for an investigation into the recent crisis in Bangladesh under the United Nations' leadership.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the need for an independent investigation into the unrest and expressed the UK's commitment to supporting a peaceful and democratic future for Bangladesh.

He stated that the people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks, and the UK wants to see actions that ensure a peaceful and democratic future for Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed Sheikh Hasina's presence in India. He informed the parliament that she requested approval to come to India on very short notice. We received a flight clearance request from Bangladeshi authorities simultaneously, and after approval, she arrived in Delhi last evening.

“Our border security forces have also been instructed to remain unusually vigilant given the complex situation,” said the FM.

He further said that their understanding is that after a meeting with the leadership of the security establishment, Sheikh Hasina Wazed decided to resign. However, as a neighboring country, India would remain deeply concerned until peace and order appear to be restored in Bangladesh.

Related Topics

India USA Delhi Prime Minister Bangladesh United Nations Parliament David United Kingdom United States Visa Border From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

12 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

12 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

12 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

13 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

13 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

13 hours ago

More Stories From World