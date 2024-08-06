US cancels Hasina Wazed’s visa, UK declines to grant her political asylum

(@Abdulla99267510)

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar confirms Sheikh Hasina's presence in India

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2024) The United States of America (USA) on Tuesday canceled the visa of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while the United Kingdom declined to grant her political asylum.

The Indian media reported that Bangladeshi sources were of the view that the U.S revoked the visa of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed.

After this, Sheikh Hasina Wajed wanted to go to the UK following a brief stay in India. However, this was not possible due to the British Foreign Secretary's demand for an investigation into the violent incidents in Bangladesh, as the British government called for an investigation into the recent crisis in Bangladesh under the United Nations' leadership.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the need for an independent investigation into the unrest and expressed the UK's commitment to supporting a peaceful and democratic future for Bangladesh.

He stated that the people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks, and the UK wants to see actions that ensure a peaceful and democratic future for Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed Sheikh Hasina's presence in India. He informed the parliament that she requested approval to come to India on very short notice. We received a flight clearance request from Bangladeshi authorities simultaneously, and after approval, she arrived in Delhi last evening.

“Our border security forces have also been instructed to remain unusually vigilant given the complex situation,” said the FM.

He further said that their understanding is that after a meeting with the leadership of the security establishment, Sheikh Hasina Wazed decided to resign. However, as a neighboring country, India would remain deeply concerned until peace and order appear to be restored in Bangladesh.