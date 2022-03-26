US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The United States has canceled its meetings with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in Doha, Qatar and sees its refusal to allow girls to return to schools as a potential turning point in engagement with the group, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said during a press briefing on Friday.

"On canceled meetings in Doha. That's correct. We have canceled some of our engagements, including planned meetings in Doha and around the Doha forum and made clear that we see this decision as a potential turning point in our engagement," Porter said during a press briefing.