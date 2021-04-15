UrduPoint.com
US Cancels Passage Of 2 Warships Into Black Sea - Turkish Foreign Ministry Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Cancels Passage of 2 Warships Into Black Sea - Turkish Foreign Ministry Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The US Embassy in Ankara has notified Turkey that the passage of two US warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea was canceled, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Washington had notified Ankara about the passage of its two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea, where they would be from April 14-15 to May 4-5.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the operations of US warships in the Black Sea are "routine," the United States is coordinating these actions with the Turkish authorities under the Montreux Convention.

"Yes, the US embassy has notified our ministry about this," the source said, answering whether the passage of ships had been canceled.

