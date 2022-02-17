UrduPoint.com

US 'candy Bomber' Pilot Dead At 101

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 09:18 PM

US 'candy bomber' pilot dead at 101

Gail Halvorsen, the former US pilot who thought up the idea of dropping tiny improvised parachutes loaded with sweets for children into Berlin during the Soviet blockade, has died at the age of 101

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Gail Halvorsen, the former US pilot who thought up the idea of dropping tiny improvised parachutes loaded with sweets for children into Berlin during the Soviet blockade, has died at the age of 101.

The Allied Museum dedicated to Cold War history in Berlin's former American sector confirmed media reports of Halvorsen's death on Wednesday.

"Gail Halvorsen died in Utah in a hospital, surrounded by his family," a museum spokeswoman told AFP on Thursday.

>