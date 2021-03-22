UrduPoint.com
US Cannot Afford Any Delay, Pause In Nuclear Weapons Modernization Program - Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The Biden administration cannot afford to take the time to conduct a Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) in the $1.5 trillion, 30-year US nuclear weapons modernization program, US Senator Deb Fischer, lead Republican on the Senate Strategic Forces Subcommittee, said on Monday.

"We shouldn't be conducting an NPR to pause nuclear modernization: That shouldn't happen," Fischer told a podcast hosted by the Heritage Foundation. "We don't have the luxury of delaying these important programs."

Since 1989, the United States has not had the industrial capability to produce new plutonium warheads, Fischer said.

"The modernization schedule has no room for delay. ... We are now facing the very real prospect of systems aging out before replacements are available. We do not have the luxury of putting things on hold while policy reviews are conducted. We will have a gap in our nuclear capabilities," Fischer said.

The work to rebuild US nuclear production capability had to start immediately although the Biden administration had yet to announce its own position and policy on the issue, Fischer added.

