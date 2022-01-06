US cannot become a country that 'accepts political violence:' Biden

US President Joe Biden will say in his speech marking the anniversary of the January 6 storming of Congress by Donald Trump's supporters that the country must not allow political violence to become acceptable

Washington, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will say in his speech marking the anniversary of the January 6 storming of Congress by Donald Trump's supporters that the country must not allow political violence to become acceptable.

"Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?" Biden will ask in Thursday's speech, according to excerpts given to reporters.

"Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?" he will continue.

"We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation."