US Cannot Become A Country That 'accepts Political Violence:' Biden

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

US President Joe Biden will say in his speech marking the anniversary of the January 6 storming of Congress by Donald Trump's supporters that the country must not allow political violence to become acceptable

"Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?" Biden will ask in Thursday's speech, according to excerpts given to reporters.

"Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?" he will continue.

"We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation."

