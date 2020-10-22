UrduPoint.com
US Cannot Claim To Be Exceptional Anymore - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:28 PM

US Cannot Claim to Be Exceptional Anymore - Putin

The United States cannot claim to be the only exceptional country anymore, other states are on their way to become superpowers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The United States cannot claim to be the only exceptional country anymore, other states are on their way to become superpowers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Due to its economic power and political influence, China is actively moving towards the becoming a superpower. Germany is moving in the same direction.

Germany is becoming increasingly important actor in international cooperation. At the same time, the role of the UK and France in international affairs has considerably transformed. The US, which used to absolutely dominate, can now hardly claim to be exceptional. Does the US need this exceptionality after all?" Putin said at the session of the Valdai discussion club.

"And, of course, such countries as Brazil, South Africa and some other have also significantly strengthened their positions," the president added.

