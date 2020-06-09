UrduPoint.com
US Cannot Claim To Be Part Of JCPOA After Withdrawing - EU Foreign Policy Chief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 07:49 PM

US Cannot Claim to Be Part of JCPOA After Withdrawing - EU Foreign Policy Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The United States cannot claim to be part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after withdrawing or try to deal with the relevant issues as part of the Iran nuclear deal, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

"We agree that the embargo was taken at a certain moment, with a certain schedule of time. The US has withdrawn from the JCPOA. and now they cannot claim that they are still part of the JCPOA, in order to deal with this issue," Borrell told a press conference.

