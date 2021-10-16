UrduPoint.com

US Cannot Confirm Participation In Troika Meeting On Afghanistan In Moscow - State Dept.

US Cannot Confirm Participation in Troika Meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The United States cannot confirm at the moment that its representative will be at the Extended Troika meeting on Afghanistan scheduled for October 19 in Moscow, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We have taken note of the upcoming session in Moscow, but we don't have any meetings or participation to confirm on our end," Price said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik that Moscow is awaiting for the US to confirm the participation of special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the upcoming meeting.

