UrduPoint.com

US Cannot Confirm Russia Hypersonic Missile Strike In Ukraine But Says Certainly Possible

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 09:05 PM

US Cannot Confirm Russia Hypersonic Missile Strike in Ukraine But Says Certainly Possible

The United States cannot confirm that Russia employed hypersonic weapons to strike targets in Ukraine, a senior defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The United States cannot confirm that Russia employed hypersonic weapons to strike targets in Ukraine, a senior defense official said on Monday.

Russia's Defense Ministry on Saturday announced that it deployed Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time during the special military operation in Ukraine to strike a munitions depot in the Ivano-Frankovsk region.

"On the hypersonic claim that the Russians made, we're not able to refute it, but we can't independently confirm it either," the official told reporters.

"So, we would assess it's certainly possible."

On February 24, Russia said it began a special operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk United States February From

Recent Stories

Saudi FM arrives to attend OIC-FMC moot

Saudi FM arrives to attend OIC-FMC moot

2 minutes ago
 Putin Offers Confolences to Xi After Plane Crash i ..

Putin Offers Confolences to Xi After Plane Crash in China - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 UK-Iranian National Slams Government for Taking 6 ..

UK-Iranian National Slams Government for Taking 6 Years to Secure Her Release Fr ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI trying to protect political system from horse- ..

PTI trying to protect political system from horse-trading: Shibli Faraz

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for enhanced bilateral cooperation ..

Prime Minister for enhanced bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan in diverse fie ..

5 minutes ago
 Fate of Iranian Nuclear Deal Depends on Removal of ..

Fate of Iranian Nuclear Deal Depends on Removal of IRGC From Terrorist List - Re ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>