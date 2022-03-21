US Cannot Confirm Russia Hypersonic Missile Strike in Ukraine But Says Certainly Possible

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States cannot confirm that Russia employed hypersonic weapons to strike targets in Ukraine, a senior defense official said on Monday

Russia's Defense Ministry on Saturday announced that it deployed Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time during the special military operation in Ukraine to strike a munitions depot in the Ivano-Frankovsk region.

"On the hypersonic claim that the Russians made, we're not able to refute it, but we can't independently confirm it either," the official told reporters.

"So, we would assess it's certainly possible."

On February 24, Russia said it began a special operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.