US Cannot Confirm Use Of Chemical Agents In Mariupol - Defense Official

US Cannot Confirm Use of Chemical Agents in Mariupol - Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The United States cannot confirm the use of chemical agents in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a senior defense official said on Tuesday.

"We cannot confirm the reports that were out on social media yesterday that chemical agents were used in Mariupol ... We cannot confirm the use of chemical agents at this time. We're still evaluating," the official told a briefing.

