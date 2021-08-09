UrduPoint.com

US Cannot Delay 'Ambitious' Action To Tackle Climate Change - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The United States cannot delay the ambitious action to tackle climate change, the US State Department said on Monday commenting on the recent UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

Earlier in the day, the IPCC released a report saying that the global temperature has increased by 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) in the last 20 years, compared with the 1850-1900 period, and will keep rising and fueling highly destructive natural phenomena.

"This is why the United States has committed to a 50-52 percent reduction in emissions from 2005 levels in 2030 and is marshaling the entire Federal government to tackle the climate crisis.  We cannot delay ambitious climate action any longer," the state department said.

 As countries prepare for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the report is a stark reminder that in the world we must let science drive us to action, according to the statement.

"This moment requires world leaders, the private sector, and individuals to act together with urgency and do everything it takes to protect our planet and our future in this decade and beyond," it concluded.

The IPCC also reported that the sea level increased within the last hundred years, and the land biosphere underwent changes due to global warming. The UN panel also predicted that the ice in the Arctic is likely to fully melt by 2050 due to the increasing global warming.

