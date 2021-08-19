UrduPoint.com

US Cannot Ensure Safe Passage For American Citizens To Kabul Airport - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The United States cannot ensure a safe passage for American citizens and residents to Kabul international airport due to the rapidly changing security environment in the region, the US Embassy in Kabul said on Wednesday.

"The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid Karzai International Airport," the Embassy said in a security alert. "The security situation in Kabul continues to change quickly, including at the airport."

Flights are being issued to American citizens and residents on a first come, first serve basis, however, they are advised to shelter in place until they have been informed by email that they have an opportunity to get on a flight, the security alert said.

In a press briefing shortly after the alert was published, Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman said that the US was working to provide safe passage not only for US nationals and diplomats of third countries but for "for everybody who is trying to get to the airport.

"

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said some 11,000 individuals in Afghanistan self-identify as Americans. At least 5,000 have been evacuated as of Wednesday afternoon.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the country following the events.

