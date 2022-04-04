UrduPoint.com

US Cannot Independently Confirm Reports Of Alleged Atrocities In Bucha - Defense Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 08:08 PM

The United States cannot independently confirm reports of alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, which Russia has called a staged provocation, a senior defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The United States cannot independently confirm reports of alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, which Russia has called a staged provocation, a senior defense official said on Monday.

"We can't independently confirm the reports of atrocities in Bucha ...

We can't independently and single-handedly confirm that," the official told a briefing.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and Western media distributed video showing the bodies of dead civilians strewn across Bucha and accused the Russian forces, which withdrew from the town on March 30, of the killings. The Russian Defense Ministry said the footage was a staged provocation and that no civilians were killed at the time the Russian forces controlled Bucha.

