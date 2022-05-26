US Cannot Rely on China to Change, So Will Shape Strategic Environment - Blinken

The United States cannot rely on China to change its current path, so Washington will instead seek to shape the strategic environment to advance its policy objectives, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will say on Thursday during a major policy speech at George Washington University

"We can't rely on Beijing to change its trajectory. So we will shape the strategic environment around Beijing to advance our vision for an open and inclusive international system," Blinken will say, according to excerpts released by the State Department.