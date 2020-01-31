UrduPoint.com
US Cannot Resolve Kosovo Issue Without Russia, China, UN - EU's Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:41 PM

The United Sates, despite all efforts, will not be able to legitimize the status of Kosovo as a state without the approval of Russia, China, the UN Security Council and the wider international community, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The United Sates, despite all efforts, will not be able to legitimize the status of Kosovo as a state without the approval of Russia, China, the UN Security Council and the wider international community, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

On Thursday, the top EU diplomat � who has recently reaffirmed his resolve to facilitate Belgrade-Pristina talks � paid a visit to Kosovo, where he held close-door talks with the president of the self-proclaimed republic, Hashim Thaci, and representatives of local political parties. On Friday, Borrell met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

"Washington is very powerful but they cannot offer a seat in the United Nations to Kosovo. There are other countries in the world - not only European countries - like China, Russia or India, which also have their say.

And I think everybody understands that without the approval of the UN Security Council, Kosovo will not be a state recognized by the international community. It depends not only on the will of Washington," Borrell said at a joint press conference with Vucic.

He also expressed hope that Belgrade and Pristina would soon resume dialogue and reiterated belief in the "European future" of the Western Balkans.

Belgrade has repeatedly stated that it will not resume any dialogue with Pristina until the latter lifts 100-percent tariffs on Serbian goods flowing to the region.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. In January, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that according to his information 95 out of 193 UN member states do not recognize Kosovo's independence, unlike 93 others. Five nations are "fluid," according to the diplomat.

