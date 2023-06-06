US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhovka HPP at This Point

The United States cannot say conclusively what happened at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant at this point, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The United States cannot say conclusively what happened at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant at this point, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We cannot say conclusively what happened at this point," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The United States is working with Ukraine to gather more information, he added.

"What we absolutely can say is that the damage to the Ukrainian people, and to the region will be significant," Kirby stated.