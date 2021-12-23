US Cannot Use Security Talks as Cover for Military Development of Ukraine - Ryabkov

Attempts by the United States to use the dialogue with Russia on security guarantees as a cover for the further military development of Ukraine will lead to an inevitable deterioration of the situation, and the responsibility for this will fall entirely on the United States and NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Attempts by the United States to use the dialogue with Russia on security guarantees as a cover for the further military development of Ukraine will lead to an inevitable deterioration of the situation, and the responsibility for this will fall entirely on the United States and NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We want to quickly formalize those agreements that we have put on paper ... If a precondition on the American side is the requirement that we carry out certain measures on our own territory that Washington and other NATO capitals will 'like,' or that, under dictation of Kiev, the Americans want to put forward as a requirement for us, as a condition for the continuation of further work then it will not work," Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

In this case, Russia will conclude that the United States does not have the political will to negotiate, "that everything that happens is used as a cover for continuing the same policy of military development of Ukraine and other states for anti-Russian purposes," the diplomat added.

"This is exactly what prompted us to put forward our proposals (on security guarantees). And in this situation, the responsibility for further deterioration, and in such a situation it will probably become inevitable, it will simply become inevitable, and will fall on the American side and on the US allies," Ryabkov said.