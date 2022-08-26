US Cannot Use Separation of Powers as Excuse for Defying Obligations of Taiwan - Beijing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The United States cannot use the principle of the separation of powers as an excuse for violating international obligations on Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik.

The US-Chinese relations are currently strained over the recent visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which Beijing views as a part of the People's Republic of China. On Thursday, US Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn landed in Taiwan for what is expected to be a three-day visit.

"China firmly opposes any kind of official ties between the US and the Taiwan region. The United States, as one country, must have one foreign policy only. As part of the US government, the Congress has the responsibility to deliver on the US government's commitments to other countries.

It must strictly observe the one-China policy and refrain from any official exchanges with China's Taiwan region. Under neither international law nor US domestic legislation does "separation of powers" give the US the excuse to defy international obligations and take actions that go against the basic norms governing international relations, provoke against China's sovereignty, and break its own commitment on the Taiwan question," Liu said.

He once again pointed out that the United States is solely responsible for the deterioration of relations and the escalation of tensions in the Strait of Taiwan.