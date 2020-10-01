UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'can't Tolerate' Attacks By Iranian-backed Militias In Iraq: Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:21 PM

US 'can't tolerate' attacks by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq: official

Washington warned Thursday that it would not tolerate attacks on US interests in Iraq by Iran-backed militias, as Baghdad worries about a possible US withdrawal

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Washington warned Thursday that it would not tolerate attacks on US interests in Iraq by Iran-backed militias, as Baghdad worries about a possible US withdrawal.

"We can't tolerate the threats to our people, our men and women serving abroad," said David Schenker, assistant secretary of state for near Eastern affairs.

Schenker did not officially confirm a reported US threat to withdraw its troop and close its embassy in Baghdad unless the attacks against them stop.

Related Topics

Washington Iraq Baghdad David Women

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

41 minutes ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

1 hour ago

'Coco makes it seem easy': Fernandez out to back u ..

2 minutes ago

Hope for new US aid fades as data shows consumer s ..

2 minutes ago

Giant black hole discovered at centre of cosmic 's ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.