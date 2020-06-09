US Capital, 2 Neighboring States' Daily COVID-19 Count Exceeds 1,000 Cases for Third Day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Washington, DC and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia has exceeded 1,000 for a third consecutive day, official data revealed on Tuesday.

Maryland and Virginia reported nearly 100,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since the beginning of the outbreak.

In the past 24 hours, each jurisdiction reported nearly 500 new cases, according to data from the Maryland and Virginia health departments.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said there were 85 new cases in the US capital, increasing the total to 9,474.

"Tragically, 495 District [of Columbia] residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser said.