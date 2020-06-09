UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital, 2 Neighboring States' Daily COVID-19 Count Exceeds 1,000 Cases For Third Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Capital, 2 Neighboring States' Daily COVID-19 Count Exceeds 1,000 Cases for Third Day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Washington, DC and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia has exceeded 1,000 for a third consecutive day, official data revealed on Tuesday.

Maryland and Virginia reported nearly 100,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since the beginning of the outbreak.

In the past 24 hours, each jurisdiction reported nearly 500 new cases, according to data from the Maryland and Virginia health departments.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said there were 85 new cases in the US capital, increasing the total to 9,474.

"Tragically, 495 District [of Columbia] residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser said.

Related Topics

Washington Virginia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

2 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

3 hours ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.