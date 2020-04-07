US Capital Area Confirms 895 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Officials

The authorities in the US capital area - comprising the Washington, DC (District of Columbia)and parts of the states of Maryland and Virginia - confirmed 895 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 21 deaths in the past 24 hour

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The authorities in the US capital area - comprising the Washington, DC (District of Columbia)and parts of the states of Maryland and Virginia - confirmed 895 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 21 deaths in the past 24 hour.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Health Department is reporting 4,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland.

We have added 326 cases since yesterday," governor spokesperson Kata Hall said via Twitter.

Hall added that the death toll due to CVID-19 in Maryland increased to 103.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said there are 114 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,211.

"Therefore, 22 District residents tragically have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser confirmed.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,333 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus.