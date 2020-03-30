UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Area Confirms Nearly 3,000 Cases Of Infection With COVID-19 - Officials

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:41 PM

The US capital region, which includes Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, has almost 3,000 confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), local officials said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The US capital region, which includes Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, has almost 3,000 confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), local officials said.

Kata Hall, spokesperson for Maryland's governor, said 174 cases have been confirmed since Sunday for a total exceeding 1,400.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Health Department is reporting 1,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland," Hall said via Twitter.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,020 COVID-19 cases on Monday, while Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed 401 cases in the US capital on Sunday night.

All three jurisdictions have reported 44 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

More Stories From World

