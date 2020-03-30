US Capital Area Confirms Nearly 3,000 Cases of Infection With COVID-19 - Officials

The US capital region, which includes Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, has almost 3,000 confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), local officials said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The US capital region, which includes Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, has almost 3,000 confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), local officials said.

Kata Hall, spokesperson for Maryland's governor, said 174 cases have been confirmed since Sunday for a total exceeding 1,400.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Health Department is reporting 1,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland," Hall said via Twitter.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,020 COVID-19 cases on Monday, while Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed 401 cases in the US capital on Sunday night.

All three jurisdictions have reported 44 deaths from the novel coronavirus.