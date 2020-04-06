UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Area Confirms Over 8,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Jumps To 179 - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

US Capital Area Confirms Over 8,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Jumps to 179 - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The US national capital area confirmed more than 8,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases while 179 people lost their lives, local authorities said.

The city of Washington added 99 new cases and 2 deaths, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday.

"Today, we report 1,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community. Tragically, we report the loss of 24 residents," she told reporters.

Local authorities are taking serious measures to combat the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, Bowser added. A new executive order freezes government hiring, salary increases and travel, she said.

"Exceptions will be limited to the coronavirus response and public safety services," Bowser said.

The total death toll in the nearby states of Maryland and Virginia jumped to 145.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Health Department is reporting 4,045 confirmed cases of COVIDー19," Maryland Governor spokesperson Kata Hill said Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,878 confirmed cases.

The US overall death toll is nearing the 10,000 mark as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Virginia Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

2 hours ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

2 hours ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

2 hours ago

De-sealing at Manga started

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.