US Capital Area Confirms Over 8,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Jumps to 179 - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The US national capital area confirmed more than 8,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases while 179 people lost their lives, local authorities said.

The city of Washington added 99 new cases and 2 deaths, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday.

"Today, we report 1,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community. Tragically, we report the loss of 24 residents," she told reporters.

Local authorities are taking serious measures to combat the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, Bowser added. A new executive order freezes government hiring, salary increases and travel, she said.

"Exceptions will be limited to the coronavirus response and public safety services," Bowser said.

The total death toll in the nearby states of Maryland and Virginia jumped to 145.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Health Department is reporting 4,045 confirmed cases of COVIDー19," Maryland Governor spokesperson Kata Hill said Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,878 confirmed cases.

The US overall death toll is nearing the 10,000 mark as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.