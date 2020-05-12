US Capital Area Continues to See Decline in New COVID-19 Cases - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The US capital area continues to register a decline in new COVID-19 cases, a tally of official data revealed on Tuesday.

Authorities in Washington and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia have reported a combined total of 1,514 new COVID-19 cases compared with 1,892 on Monday.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued an executive order, allowing specific localities in Northern Virginia, most affected by the pandemic, to delay entering Phase One of the recovery plan. Other Virginia's regions expected to start this plan on May 15.

Washington may begin easing restrictions on certain business operations on May 28.