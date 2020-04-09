US Capital Area Coronavirus Case Count Nears 12,000, Death Toll Jumps to 279 - Officials

The number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases registered in the US capital area neared 12,000, while the death toll jumped to 279, regional officials said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases registered in the US capital area neared 12,000, while the death toll jumped to 279, regional officials said on Thursday.

"The District's reported data for Wednesday, April 8, 2020 includes 83 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the District's overall positive case total to 1,523," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter.

The US capital reported five new COVID-19 related deaths, the total number of fatalities reached 27, she added.

The Maryland Health Department registered total 6,185 cases and 138 deaths, while their Virginia counterparts reported 4,042 cases and 109 fatalities.