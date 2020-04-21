UrduPoint.com
US Capital Area COVID-19 Case Count Surpass 25,500, Death Toll Tops 900 - Officials

Tue 21st April 2020

US national capital area, including the city of Washington and parts of neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia, has registered more than 25,500 coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases, while the death toll has exceeded 900, local officials said on Monday

"The District's reported data for Sunday, April 19, 2020 includes 134 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District's overall positive case total to 2,927," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

The US capital's death toll jumped to 105 with nine additional fatalities, she added.

Maryland confirmed 854 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, governor spokesperson Kata Hall said on Twitter.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 13,684 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. Number of deaths: 516," she said, adding that another 66 fatalities may have related to the pandemic.

The US state of Virginia has registered 8,990 cases and 300 deaths related to the coronavirus, the local Department of Health said.

