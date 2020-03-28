UrduPoint.com
Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Capital Area COVID-19 Case Count Surpasses 1,640, Death Toll Jumps to 23 - Officials

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The US national capital area, including Washington and the states of Maryland and Virginia, has registered some 1,645 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with a death toll of 23, local officials said on Friday.

"We have 604 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, that represents 144 new cases since yesterday," Virginia Deputy Commissioner of Population Health Laurie Forlano told reporters.

State authorities have registered 14 deaths, she added.

Maryland authorities confirmed earlier in the day 194 new cases, to bring the state total to 774 with five deaths.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser in a presser on Friday morning said six new cases were recorded last night, bringing the DC total to 267. She also said one of her senior staffers died after testing positive for coronavirus, becoming one of four confirmed deaths in the Capital.

