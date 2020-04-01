US Capital Area COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4,000, Death Toll Increases to 76 - Officials

The US national capital area comprising Washington, DC and ports of the states of Maryland and Virginia, has confirmed more than 4,000 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 76 deaths related to the disease

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The US national capital area comprising Washington, DC and ports of the states of Maryland and Virginia, has confirmed more than 4,000 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 76 deaths related to the disease.

"The District [of Columbia]'s reported coronavirus data includes 91 new positive cases, bringing the District's overall positive case total to 586," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release.

Bowser confirmed two new COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll in the US capital to 11.

Maryland governor's spokesperson Kata Hall said the authorities have confirmed 325 new cases in the last 24 hours, while number of deaths has increased to 31.

"The Maryland Department of Health is reporting 1,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19," Hall added.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,484 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths.