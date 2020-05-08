UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Area COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 2,500 - Officials

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The US capital area's coronavirus death toll surpassed the 2,500 mark on Friday, a tally of official data revealed.

The area, which includes Washington and the states of Maryland and Virginia, registered 114 new deaths within the past 24 hours.

"The District reported 19 additional COVID-19 related deaths. Tragically, 304 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

Maryland registered 52 new fatalities, bringing the state's death toll to 1,453, while Virginia reported 812 deaths, including 43 victims since Thursday.

Maryland remains the most affected area in the region.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 30,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19," governor spokesperson Kata Hall said via Twitter.

Virginia registered 22,342 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, the state's department of health reported.

