US Capital Area COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 300, Case Total Surpasses 13,000 - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) death toll in the US capital area reached the mark of 300 while the total number of positive cases surpassed 13,000, local officials said on Friday.

"The District's reported data for April 9, 2020 includes 137 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District's overall positive case total to 1,660," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

The US capital registered six new fatalities of people between 61 and 89 year old.

"Tragically, 38 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser added.

The state of Maryland registered 171 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Governor spokesperson Kata Hall said on Twitter.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Health Department is reporting 6,968 confirmed cases of COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 783 cases since yesterday," she added.

The state of Virginia's health department reported 121 deaths and 4,509 total cases.