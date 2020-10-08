US Capital Area Health Officials Urge White House Visitors to Test for COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Health officials in the US capital area urged local residents on Thursday to test for the novel coronavirus if they were visiting the White House as the region faces a new spike of pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Health officials in the US capital area urged local residents on Thursday to test for the novel coronavirus if they were visiting the White House as the region faces a new spike of pandemic.

"If you have worked in the White House in the past two weeks, attended the Supreme Court announcement in the Rose Garden on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, and/or have had close contact with others who work in those spaces or attended those events, you should get a test for COVID," the officials said in public guidance.

They complained about the "growing numbers" of positive COVID-19 cases among staff working in and near the White house on September 26, and those who attended the event at that day.

"There may be other staff and residents at risk for exposure to COVID positive individuals," read the guideline signed by health officials from the US capital and nine major neighborhoods in the states of Maryland and Virginia.

People, who were identified as a contact, should put themselves to quarantine even if they have a negative test, the guideline added.

On October 7, Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia registered over 2,600 new positive COVID cases and 33 fatalities, local officials said.

