US Capital Area Nears 3,500 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Exceeds 50 - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US national capital area, including Washington and states of Maryland and Virginia, have registered over 500 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in a day with total number of almost 3,500 positive tests, local officials said on Tuesday.

The death toll in the region reached 54, with the half of all fatalities registered in Virginia.

Maryland confirmed 18 deaths, while Washington confirmed 9 victims of the coronavirus.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Health Department is reporting 1,660 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 247 cases since yesterday," Maryland governor spokesperson Kata Hall said.

Virginia Health Department has registered 1,250 cases, 230 more than a day before.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday night that US capital now has 495 confirmed coronavirus cases.