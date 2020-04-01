UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Area Nears 3,500 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Exceeds 50 - Officials

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Capital Area Nears 3,500 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Exceeds 50 - Officials

US national capital area, including Washington and states of Maryland and Virginia, have registered over 500 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in a day with total number of almost 3,500 positive tests, local officials said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US national capital area, including Washington and states of Maryland and Virginia, have registered over 500 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in a day with total number of almost 3,500 positive tests, local officials said on Tuesday.

The death toll in the region reached 54, with the half of all fatalities registered in Virginia.

Maryland confirmed 18 deaths, while Washington confirmed 9 victims of the coronavirus.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Health Department is reporting 1,660 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 247 cases since yesterday," Maryland governor spokesperson Kata Hall said.

Virginia Health Department has registered 1,250 cases, 230 more than a day before.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday night that US capital now has 495 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Virginia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

16 minutes ago

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

4 hours ago

UEFA issues raft of fines to European clubs

45 seconds ago

Bustling Lagos turns ghost town under virus lockdo ..

47 seconds ago

FBR extends date for filing goods declaration: FCC ..

48 seconds ago

Second woman accuses disgraced French writer Matzn ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.