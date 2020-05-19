UrduPoint.com
US Capital Area New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Continue To Rise Amid Efforts To Reopen

Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:36 PM

US Capital Area New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Continue to Rise Amid Efforts to Reopen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The US national capital area continues registering growing numbers of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and related fatalities as different jurisdictions take efforts to reopen economies after shutdown, official data revealed on Tuesday.

The whole region, consisting of Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, registered 2,953 new cases and 95 deaths in last 24 hours compared with 1,852 positive tests and 41 fatalities on Monday, according to a tally of numbers released by local officials and health departments.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 41,546 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland.

We have added 1,784 cases since yesterday," governor spokesperson Kata Hall said via Twitter. "Number of deaths: 1,963."

Meanwhile, the governor's office noted that the statewide number of hospitalizations continues to decline, and quantity of the intensive care unit beds in use is the lowest in more than three weeks.

Washington added 164 cases and eight fatalities, while the overall positive cases jumped to 7,434 and death toll reached 400, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

Virginia has registered 32,145 cases and 1,041 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the state's health department.

