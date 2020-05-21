US Capital Area Records 3rd-Highest Day in New COVID-19 Cases - Official Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The US national capital area on Tuesday registered its third-highest day of new COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began as several jurisdictions try to reopen their economies amid the pandemic.

The whole region, consisting of Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, registered 2,654 new novel coronavirus disease cases and 71 related deaths in the last 24 hours compared with 1,657 positive tests and 80 fatalities on Wednesday, according to a tally of numbers released by local officials and health departments.

Virginia has registered a record-high 1,265 new cases, as well as 25 deaths, state Department of Health said. The total numbers reached 34,173 positive tests and 1,099 fatalities, it added.

Meanwhile, Maryland remains the most affected area in the region with 43,531 cases and 2,045 deaths. "We have added 1,208 cases since yesterday," the governor's office said.

Washington, DC Mayor Bowser has reported 237 new cases, which brought the overall positive case total to 7,788.

"The District reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths. 412 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," she said.

Despite the high numbers, Bowser noted that the national capital entered the 11th day of decline in community spread of the virus. The city could begin gradual reopening of the economy on May 29, and Bowser told reporters during a press briefing that she may announce this plan on Tuesday.

Maryland and Virginia already entered the first part of reopening economies last week with the exception of their biggest counties neighboring Washington. These areas expect to start recovery in 1-2 weeks based on specific situation, local officials said.