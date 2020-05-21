UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:24 AM

US Capital Area Records Nearly 50% Decline in New Daily COVID-19 Cases - Official Data

The US national capital area registered its first significant decline of new daily novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after several days of growing numbers, official data revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The US national capital area registered its first significant decline of new daily novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after several days of growing numbers, official data revealed on Wednesday.

The whole region, consisting of Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, registered 1,657 new cases and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours compared with 2,953 positive tests and 95 fatalities in the previous day, according to a tally of numbers released by local officials and health departments.

Maryland reported 42,323 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 777 in the last day, the governor's office said. The number of deaths reached 2,004, the office added.

Washington registered 117 new cases, while the overall positive tests total rose to 7,551 with a death toll of 407, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

Virginia confirmed 32,908 cases and 1,074 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, the health department said.

