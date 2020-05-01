US Capital Area Registers 3,120 New COVID-19 Cases, 87 Deaths - Officials

The US national capital area comprising Washington, DC and parts of the neighboring states Maryland and Virginia has reported 3,120 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours and 87 fatalities, local officials said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The US national capital area comprising Washington, DC and parts of the neighboring states Maryland and Virginia has reported 3,120 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours and 87 fatalities, local officials said on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the area increased to 45,031 since the beginning of the pandemic.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 23,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Number of deaths: 1,098.

Number of probable deaths: 94," Kata Hall, spokesperson for the Maryland governor, said via Twitter.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city has confirmed 335 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

"Tragically, 231 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser said, adding that the total number of cases has increased to 4,658.

Virginia has confirmed 16,901 cases and 581 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, the state's Department of Health said.