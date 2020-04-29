US Capital Area Registers Almost 1,500 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 100 Deaths - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The US national capital area, including Washington, DC and parts of neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia, has registered almost 1,500 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and more than 100 deaths in the last 24 hours, local officials said on Wednesday.

New numbers represent another spike of the outbreak after a short relief a day before.

The state of Maryland, the most affected area in the region, has registered 736 new cases, Governor Kata Hall said via Twitter.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 20,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19," she noted.

Maryland added 56 new fatalities, while the state's death toll reached 985.

Washington reported 15 new deaths and 205 residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

The district's positive case total jumped to 4,106 after receiving 112 new cases, she acknowledged.

The state of Virginia has reported 622 new cases and 30 fatalities in 24 hours. The death toll jumped to 522 while the number of cases reached 14,961, the Department of Health said.